Former nurse pleads guilty to over a dozen felony charges for harming babies in a hospital

MADISON, Wis. -- A former nurse pleaded guilty to 19 felony charges for harming babies in a hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, WKOW reports.

Christopher Kaphaem, 44, pleaded guilty to intentionally abusing nine babies by causing skull and limb fractures, eye injuries and bruising.

In court, a prosecutor bristled at Kaphaem's attorney maintaining that NICU babies require extra attention and precautions and that Kaphaem failed to follow care-policies.

"If the defendant does not want to admit to what's in the complaint and what's in the information, that's fine," said Matthew Moeser, a deputy district attorney. "But then he should have a trial. Not attempt to rewrite the charges in this underhanded manner."

"I'm not trying to undermine the integrity of the complaint in any way. I'm trying to supplement it," said Jonas Bednarek, Kaphaem's attorney.

"It's difficult for me to remember each infant that I cared for," Kaphaem said.

There's been no comment on why he injured the babies.

Kaphaem's maximum, possible prison time is more than 140 years.