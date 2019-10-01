Bus carrying Huntsville Elementary students crashes on N.C. 68 in Rockingham County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- A bus carrying children crashed on N.C. 68 in southwestern Rockingham County on Tuesday afternoon, according to Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

The wreck happened on N.C. 68 near Sylvania Road at 3:02 p.m.

Baker said a private bus carrying 20 students and two adults from Huntsville Elementary School to an after school program was headed south on N.C. 68 when a pickup truck headed north hit the bus.

The bus went off the road on the lefthand side, down a bank and overturned.

Baker said the driver of the pickup, the driver of the bus and an undetermined number of students were taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, Baker said.

Eight patients have arrived at Cone Health so far and all of them are expected to be treated and released, a Cone Health official said.

36.275344 -79.943190