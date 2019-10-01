3 arrested, facing murder charges in connection to death of 25-year-old NC mother of 7

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Three suspects were arrested and are facing murder charges in connection to the death of a Fayetteville mother of seven, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release.

Rodney Diggins, 35, of Fayetteville, Justin Gowins, 26, of Fayetteville and Montanique Shaw, 22, of Raeford are facing the following charges:

first-degree murder

discharging a firearm into occupied property

felony conspiracy

On Aug. 23, at around 11:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Danish Drive after getting reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers say Chakita Jones, 25, was unresponsive in a home and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead late in the evening on Aug. 24., police say.

Family members tell WTVD she was a mother to seven children, ranging in ages from 2 months old to 12 years old.

Jones was reportedly holding on to one of her children to shield the child from gunshots.