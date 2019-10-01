2-year-old girl dies after 5 hours alone in hot car

TORRANCE, Calif. — A 2-year-old girl is dead after her mother allegedly fell asleep while drinking in a nearby vehicle, according to KTTV.

A police report revealed June Love Agosto’s mother left her in a car seat under a blanket with the windows rolled up and the heat on.

The mother allegedly told officers that she was in a vehicle next to her car drinking when she fell asleep.

The woman woke up about five hours later and when she went to check on June, she found the girl with burns on her face, chest and arms and vomit on her clothes.

The mother reportedly try to cool off the girl with a hose.

June was taken to a hospital in full cardiac arrest.

“She’s my only grandchild. I just came out here and June celebrated her second birthday. June Love was a beautiful baby, she deserved a good life. She deserved to grow up, go to school,” the girl’s grandmother, Helen Hernandez, told KTTV.

No arrests have been made, and an autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.