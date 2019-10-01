1 taken to hospital after fight, lockdown at High Point Central

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point Central High School was on lockdown for part of Tuesday afternoon.

FOX8 was told one person was taken to a hospital.

A fight broke out between 2 and 2:30 p.m. that became a larger fight, police say.

Officers were called and the school was on lockdown from 2 to 2:30 p.m., a school official said.

Pepper spray was used to break up the fight and keep the situation under control.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.