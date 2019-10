× Woman shot in the leg at Plaza Apartments in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a woman was shot at the Plaza Apartments on Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9:45 in the 1000 block of Thurmond Street.

Investigators said the woman was shot in the leg. She is expected to be OK.

Officers are looking for witnesses to figure out what happened.