× Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools addresses toy guns being brought to schools

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools leaders are pleading with parents after a string of troubling discoveries.

Superintendent Dr. Angela Pringle Hairston is asking parents to help remind students that nothing that even looks like a gun is allowed at school.

The plea comes after six reports of toy, airsoft or BB guns found at schools or on buses in just the first month of classes.

Pringle Hairston said bringing toys like these to school is disruptive, not to mention dangerous.