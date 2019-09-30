Toby Keith gives special wheelchair to veteran who lost his legs

PITTSBURGH, Penn. -- Before his concert in Pittsburgh Friday, Toby Keith gave a retired marine corporal, who lost both legs in Afghanistan, an all-terrain wheelchair.
In 2010, Brandon Rumbaugh was carrying a fellow marine to safety when he stepped on an IED.
He's able to walk with prosthetic legs, but he says he wanted an all-terrain wheelchair because it will let him be more active outdoors and play with his six-month-old daughter.
The Independence Fund, a nonprofit that helps wounded veterans, teamed up with Keith to give Rumbaugh the $16,000 wheelchair.
He also got backstage passes and a meet and greet with the country star.
Rumbaugh enjoyed the concert from the side of the stage and joined Keith onstage during his performance of "American Soldier."