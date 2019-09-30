Surveillance video captures teens running from gunfire in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Chaos from all angles.

“Kids in the parking lot crying, still running across from the city park,” said David Johnson.

David Johnson’s in-laws own the Fairway One Stop where kids ran to after shots were fired outside a birthday party at Thataways Saturday night.

“There were state troopers and Burlington police everywhere,” Johnson said.

David says his wife was surprised to hear gunshots.

“This is an absolute safe area nothing ever goes on here except for petty theft,” Johnson stated.

He instructed his employees to lock the store immediately.

“Their safety comes first. You can’t just let, even though they’re kids, you can’t let them in the store because you don’t know who the shooter is,” Johnson explained.

The shooting at the youth center has David worried about his children.

“It was devastating being that I have kids of my own, it kind of made me think twice letting them out of my sight,” Johnson said.

He told his son his plans for the future.

“I told him when he got a little bit older, don’t expect to go anywhere. Daddy will make sure that I have a place for him and his friends to come and enjoy themselves at the house but as far as going out I don’t think that’s the best thing for him,” Johnson said.

An 8th grader who was at the party told FOX8 the shots were fired outside the building.