Partygoer says attendees are afraid to come forward after someone fired shots at a Burlington birthday party

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Many people who sprinted to safety after shots were fired at a party are scared to speak up about what happened.

FOX8 first showed you the chaos and panic in surveillance video from Burlington Sunday.

On Monday, FOX8 learned around 160 people were at a 15-year-old’s birthday party at Thataways Youth Center when someone fired a gun Saturday night.

Thankfully, police say no one was injured by gunfire.

A person who was at the party, but wanted to remain anonymous, told FOX8 jealously over an ex is what caused the person to shoot multiple times.

“People started running and trampling each other,” the partygoer said. “There were children screaming, crying, and people hiding in the bathroom.”

Right now, Burlington police say the witness statements are not strong enough to identify the shooter.

“People are very afraid to come forward,” the partygoer said. “They know when someone rats them out they are going to come after them.”

FOX8 also checked in with the city of Burlington about policies for private parties at its facilities.

A spokesperson for the city said there is a sign on the door that says no weapons allowed but no system to enforce it.

When it comes to reservation agreements, the renter is expected to provide one adult for every fifteen young people in attendance.

“I saw adults helping out, but I’m not sure about how many were there,” the partygoer said.

The city provides one employee to supervise the facility.

“They knew it was going to be a big party, they knew how many people were going to be there and they had one lady as a staff member,” the partygoer said.

Staff will meet to review the incident and response later this week.