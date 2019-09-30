× New North Carolina law requires drivers to replace license plates every 7 years

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina said, “No more,” to old, hard-to-read license plates.

A new law means North Carolinians will need to get new plates every seven years.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed the House bill into law on Friday.

House Bill 211, in part, aims to make sure plates are clearly visible at night.

Beginning July 1, 2021, when drivers renew their car registration, they will need to replace any license plates that already 7 years old or older or that will hit that 7-year mark during the registration year.

The state will also begin making license plates with “reflectorized materials,” which should help increase the visibility and legibility of license plates at night.

Before now, the state had no age limit on license plates.