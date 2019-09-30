× Kyle Allen expected to start for Panthers vs. Jaguars game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Allen is expected to start at quarterback again for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, WCNC reports.

The announcement came from Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera at a press conference Monday.

“As we are going forward right now, Kyle is going to start and we will go from there,” Rivera said.

Rivera also said Cam Newton is continuing to recover from a foot injury he aggravated recently.

Allen has started for the two most recent games the Panthers won against the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans.

The news of Allen starting comes days after Newton posted a video to his personal YouTube account, saying he needs to take some time away from football to heal.

In the video, he says he made a mistake trying to play through his Lisfranc injury, which is a foot-related problem that causes the ligaments in the mid-foot to break and make the joints unstable

“I was hiding an injury where I could have easily said, ’You know what, coach, I don’t think I’m ready. Maybe I need to kind of consider sitting this one out…”Newton said.”

As of right now, he isn’t sure how long he’ll be away from the game to recover.

“What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot. We want him at 100% when he’s ready, so there’s no exact timetable for his return,” said Ron Rivera, Panthers head coach. “At this point, we’re going to go forward with Kyle (Allen) as our starter.”

The Panthers are now 2-2 on the season

Their next game is Sunday at 1 p.m.