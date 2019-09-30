× Howling Cow ice cream made at NC State expands to more NC stores

RALEIGH, N.C. — Howling Cow ice cream has been made on NC State University’s campus for more than 70 years and now it will be expanding far beyond the university.

A news release says Harris Teeter licensed the Howling Cow trademark and certain ingredients and formulas from NC State, and now manufactures pints of six different ice cream flavors: Campfire Delight™, Cookie Dough2™, Chocolate Chip Mint, Cookies & Cream, Butter Almond and Cherry Brick Road.

NC State will use proceeds from the licensing agreement to fund student scholarships and dairy and agriculture initiatives.

The ice cream is now available at the following Harris Teeter stores across NC, according to their website.

Aberdeen

Center Park Plaza 11109 US 15-501 Hwy., Unit 1804, Aberdeen

Asheville

Village at Chestnut Street 136 Merrimon Ave.

Albemarle

First Street Station 817 N First St.

Apex

Haddon Hall Commons 750 West Williams St., Apex

Belmont

Belmont Town Center 905 Southpoint Rd.

Boone

The Shops at Shadowline 240 Shadowline Dr.

Burlington

New Market Square 2727 S Church St.

Carrboro

Carrmill Mall 310 N Greensboro St., Carrboro

Carthage

Mill Creek 400 Mill Creek Road, Carthage

Cary

Cary Park Town Center 10140 Green Level Church Rd., Cary

10140 Green Level Church Rd., Cary Cary Village Square Shopping Center 885 Walnut St., Cary

885 Walnut St., Cary Crescent Commons 2080 Kildaire Farm Rd., Cary

2080 Kildaire Farm Rd., Cary Harrison Pointe Shopping Center 270 Grande Heights Dr., Cary

270 Grande Heights Dr., Cary Parkside Town Commons 7145 O’Kelly Chapel Rd, Cary

7145 O’Kelly Chapel Rd, Cary Stonebridge Village 3430 Ten Ten Rd., Cary

3430 Ten Ten Rd., Cary Stone Creek Village 98 Cornerstone Dr., Cary

98 Cornerstone Dr., Cary Tryon Village 1151 Tryon Village Dr., Cary

1151 Tryon Village Dr., Cary Village Square 885 Walnut St., Cary

Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill North 1800 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill

1800 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill Chatham Downs 88 Chatham Downs Dr., Chapel Hill.

88 Chatham Downs Dr., Chapel Hill. Meadowmont Village 116 W Barbee Chapel Rd., Chapel Hill

116 W Barbee Chapel Rd., Chapel Hill University Mall 2110 S Estes Dr., Chapel Hill

Charlotte

Arboretum 3333 Pineville-Matthews Rd.

3333 Pineville-Matthews Rd. Ballantyne Commons 15007 John J. Delaney Dr.

15007 John J. Delaney Dr. Berewick 4821 Berewick Town Center Dr.

4821 Berewick Town Center Dr. Central Ave 1704 Central Ave.

1704 Central Ave. Cochran Commons 2720 West Mallard Creek Church Rd.

2720 West Mallard Creek Church Rd. Colony Place 7823 Colony Rd.

7823 Colony Rd. Cotswold Village 112 S Sharon Amity

112 S Sharon Amity Kenilworth Commons 1227 East Blvd.

1227 East Blvd. Mountain Island Marketplace 3540 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd.

3540 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd. Myers Park 1015 Providence Rd.

1015 Providence Rd. Providence Commons 10616 Providence Rd.

10616 Providence Rd. Rea Farms 11135 Golf Links Drive

11135 Golf Links Drive Shoppes at Highland Creek 5810 Highland Shoppes Dr.

5810 Highland Shoppes Dr. South Blvd 2717 South Blvd.

2717 South Blvd. Steele Croft 13000 South Tryon St.

13000 South Tryon St. Stonecrest at Piper Glen 7852 Rea Rd.

7852 Rea Rd. The Shoppes at Ardrey Kell 16625 Lancaster Hwy.

16625 Lancaster Hwy. The Shoppes at Davis Lake 8445 Davis Lake Parkway

8445 Davis Lake Parkway The Shops at Blakeney 9720 Rea Rd.

9720 Rea Rd. Town Center Plaza 8600 University City Blvd.

8600 University City Blvd. 325 West Sixth St.

1621 N Sardis Rd.

2201 WT Harris Blvd.

4100 Carmel Rd.

4101 Park Rd.

5030 Park Rd.

5706 Wyalong Dr.

6701 Morrison Blvd.

8538 Park Rd.

Clayton

Flowers Crossroads 67 Flowers Crossroads Way, Clayton

Clemmons

Tanglewood Commons 4150 Clemmons Rd.

Concord

Cannon Crossroads 9900 Poplar Tent Rd., Suite 124

9900 Poplar Tent Rd., Suite 124 Coddle Creek Village 358 George W. Liles Pkwy NW

358 George W. Liles Pkwy NW Davidson Corners 1245 Concord Parkway North, Suite 1

Cornelius

Antiquity Town Center 21720 Catawba Ave.

21720 Catawba Ave. 19815 North Cove Rd.

Davidson

Davidson Commons 431 Peninsula Dr.

431 Peninsula Dr. Renaissance Square 11124 Renaissance Drive

Denver

Waterside Crossing 149 Cross Center Rd.

Durham

Commons at University Place 1817 Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy, Durham

1817 Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy, Durham Erwin Square 107 Hillsborough Road, Durham

107 Hillsborough Road, Durham Hope Valley Commons 1125 West NC 54 Hwy, Suite 310, Durham

1125 West NC 54 Hwy, Suite 310, Durham Willowhaven 1501 Horton Rd., Durham

Fayetteville

Highland Centre 2800 Raeford Rd., Fayetteville

2800 Raeford Rd., Fayetteville Hope Mills 3050 Traemoor Village Dr., Fayetteville

Fuquay-Varina

Fuquay Crossing 1371 East Broad St., Fuquay-Varina

1371 East Broad St., Fuquay-Varina Kings Grant 8101 Fayetteville Rd., Fuquay-Varina

Gastonia

Kendrick Crossing 3350 Robinwood Rd.

Goldsboro

Memorial Commons 2120 Wayne Memorial Drive

Greensboro

Adams Farm 5710-W West Gate City Boulevard

5710-W West Gate City Boulevard Battleground Oaks 4010 Battleground Ave.

4010 Battleground Ave. Guilford College 701 Francis King St.

701 Francis King St. Lawndale Crossing 2639 Lawndale Dr.

2639 Lawndale Dr. North Elm Village 401 Pisgah Church Rd.

401 Pisgah Church Rd. The Shops at Friendly Center 3330 W Friendly Ave.

3330 W Friendly Ave. 4640 W Market St.

1605 New Garden Rd.

Greenville

Bells Fork 2120 E Firetower Rd., Suite 101

2120 E Firetower Rd., Suite 101 University Commons 3040 Evans St.

3040 Evans St. 1400 Charles Blvd., Suite 100

Hampstead

Surf City Crossing 203 Alston Blvd.

Harrisburg

Brookdale 9641 Brookdale Dr.

9641 Brookdale Dr. Caldwell Crossing 12190 University City Blvd.

Hendersonville

Southside Square Plaza 636 Spartanburg Hwy

High Point

High Point Mall 265 Eastchester Dr., Suite 121

265 Eastchester Dr., Suite 121 Oak Hollow Square 1589 Skeet Club Rd., Suite 140

Holly Springs

Southpark Village 324 Village Walk Dr., Holly Springs

324 Village Walk Dr., Holly Springs Sunset Lake Rd 5277 Sunset Lake Rd., Holly Springs

Huntersville

Regency Village 7715 Regency Lake Dr.

7715 Regency Lake Dr. 9925 Rose Commons Dr.

9759 Sam Furr Rd.

Indian Trail

Sun Valley 6610 Old Monroe Rd.

Kernersville

Kernersville Marketplace 971 S Main St.

Leland

Commercial Center 2021 Old Regent Way

Matthews

Austin Village 1351 Chestnut Ln.

1351 Chestnut Ln. Idlewild Market 15080 Idlewild Road, Suite P

15080 Idlewild Road, Suite P Matthews Festival 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy.

1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. Plantation Market 3100 Weddington Rd.

3100 Weddington Rd. Wesley Chapel 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road

5920 Weddington-Monroe Road 7800-J Stevens Mill Rd.

13639 Providence Rd.

Mint Hill

Mint Hill Pavilion 7036 Brighton Park Drive

Mooresville

Morrison Plantation 134-H Town Center Dr.

134-H Town Center Dr. The Village at Byers Creek 118 Argus Ln.

Morehead City

Governor’s Station 5000 US Hwy 70, Suite 100

Morrisville

McCrimmon Corners 4093 Davis Dr., Morrisville

New Bern

Carolina Colours Towne Centre 2032 Waterscape Way

2032 Waterscape Way New Bern Marketplace 3565 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Pinehurst

Pine Croft 305 Ivey Lane, Pinehurst

Raleigh

Cameron Village 500 Oberlin Rd., Raleigh

500 Oberlin Rd., Raleigh Corners at Brier Creek 4221 Corners Pkwy., Raleigh

4221 Corners Pkwy., Raleigh Creedmoor Road 2051 W. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh

2051 W. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh Falls Pointe Shopping Center 9600 Falls of the Neuse Rd., Raleigh

9600 Falls of the Neuse Rd., Raleigh Glenwood Village 2603 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh

2603 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh Leesville Town Center 13210 Strickland Rd., Raleigh

13210 Strickland Rd., Raleigh North Hills East 120-100 St Albans Dr., Raleigh

120-100 St Albans Dr., Raleigh North Ridge 6024 Falls of the Neuse Rd., Raleigh

6024 Falls of the Neuse Rd., Raleigh Old Raleigh Village 3201-123 Edwards Mill Rd., Raleigh

3201-123 Edwards Mill Rd., Raleigh Plaza West 5563 Western Blvd., Raleigh

5563 Western Blvd., Raleigh Stonehenge Market 7400 Creedmoor Rd., Raleigh

7400 Creedmoor Rd., Raleigh Wakefield 14520 John Rex Blvd., Raleigh

Rocky Mount

Westridge Village 3679 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount

Salisbury

Alexander Pointe 850 Jake Alexander Blvd. W

Wake Forest

Creedmoor Village 1432 Brogden Woods Dr., Wake Forest

1432 Brogden Woods Dr., Wake Forest Harris Crossing 13686 Capital Blvd., Wake Forest

13686 Capital Blvd., Wake Forest Heritage Lake 3638 Rogers Rd., Wake Forest

Waxhaw

Cureton Town Center 8157 Kensington Dr.

Wesley Chapel

201 Central at Shops 5939 Weddington Monroe Road

Wilmington

Beau Rivage 5920 Carolina Beach Rd.

5920 Carolina Beach Rd. Hanover Center 3501 Oleander Drive #18

3501 Oleander Drive #18 Longleaf Mall 2800 S College Rd.

2800 S College Rd. Lumina Commons 1940 Eastwood Rd.

1940 Eastwood Rd. Mayfaire 6805 Parker Farm Rd.

6805 Parker Farm Rd. Oak Landing 8260 Market St.

8260 Market St. 820 S College Rd.

Wilson

Heritage Crossing 3401 Raleigh Road Pkwy W, Suite 10A, Wilson

Winston-Salem

Cloverdale Plaza 2281 Cloverdale Ave.

2281 Cloverdale Ave. Harper Hill Commons 150 Grant Hill Ln.

150 Grant Hill Ln. Pine Ridge Plaza 2835 Reynolda Rd.

2835 Reynolda Rd. Whitaker Square 1955 N Peacehaven Rd.

1955 N Peacehaven Rd. 420-22 S Stratford Rd.

5365 Robinhood Village Dr.