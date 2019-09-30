Howling Cow ice cream made at NC State expands to more NC stores
RALEIGH, N.C. — Howling Cow ice cream has been made on NC State University’s campus for more than 70 years and now it will be expanding far beyond the university.
A news release says Harris Teeter licensed the Howling Cow trademark and certain ingredients and formulas from NC State, and now manufactures pints of six different ice cream flavors: Campfire Delight™, Cookie Dough2™, Chocolate Chip Mint, Cookies & Cream, Butter Almond and Cherry Brick Road.
NC State will use proceeds from the licensing agreement to fund student scholarships and dairy and agriculture initiatives.
The ice cream is now available at the following Harris Teeter stores across NC, according to their website.
Aberdeen
- Center Park Plaza 11109 US 15-501 Hwy., Unit 1804, Aberdeen
Asheville
- Village at Chestnut Street 136 Merrimon Ave.
Albemarle
- First Street Station 817 N First St.
Apex
- Haddon Hall Commons 750 West Williams St., Apex
Belmont
- Belmont Town Center 905 Southpoint Rd.
Boone
- The Shops at Shadowline 240 Shadowline Dr.
Burlington
- New Market Square 2727 S Church St.
Carrboro
- Carrmill Mall 310 N Greensboro St., Carrboro
Carthage
- Mill Creek 400 Mill Creek Road, Carthage
Cary
- Cary Park Town Center 10140 Green Level Church Rd., Cary
- Cary Village Square Shopping Center 885 Walnut St., Cary
- Crescent Commons 2080 Kildaire Farm Rd., Cary
- Harrison Pointe Shopping Center 270 Grande Heights Dr., Cary
- Parkside Town Commons 7145 O’Kelly Chapel Rd, Cary
- Stonebridge Village 3430 Ten Ten Rd., Cary
- Stone Creek Village 98 Cornerstone Dr., Cary
- Tryon Village 1151 Tryon Village Dr., Cary
- Village Square 885 Walnut St., Cary
Chapel Hill
- Chapel Hill North 1800 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill
- Chatham Downs 88 Chatham Downs Dr., Chapel Hill.
- Meadowmont Village 116 W Barbee Chapel Rd., Chapel Hill
- University Mall 2110 S Estes Dr., Chapel Hill
Charlotte
- Arboretum 3333 Pineville-Matthews Rd.
- Ballantyne Commons 15007 John J. Delaney Dr.
- Berewick 4821 Berewick Town Center Dr.
- Central Ave 1704 Central Ave.
- Cochran Commons 2720 West Mallard Creek Church Rd.
- Colony Place 7823 Colony Rd.
- Cotswold Village 112 S Sharon Amity
- Kenilworth Commons 1227 East Blvd.
- Kenilworth Commons 1227 East Blvd.
- Mountain Island Marketplace 3540 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd.
- Myers Park 1015 Providence Rd.
- Providence Commons 10616 Providence Rd.
- Rea Farms 11135 Golf Links Drive
- Shoppes at Highland Creek 5810 Highland Shoppes Dr.
- South Blvd 2717 South Blvd.
- Steele Croft 13000 South Tryon St.
- Stonecrest at Piper Glen 7852 Rea Rd.
- The Shoppes at Ardrey Kell 16625 Lancaster Hwy.
- The Shoppes at Davis Lake 8445 Davis Lake Parkway
- The Shops at Blakeney 9720 Rea Rd.
- Town Center Plaza 8600 University City Blvd.
- 325 West Sixth St.
- 1621 N Sardis Rd.
- 2201 WT Harris Blvd.
- 4100 Carmel Rd.
- 4101 Park Rd.
- 5030 Park Rd.
- 5706 Wyalong Dr.
- 6701 Morrison Blvd.
- 8538 Park Rd.
Clayton
- Flowers Crossroads 67 Flowers Crossroads Way, Clayton
Clemmons
- Tanglewood Commons 4150 Clemmons Rd.
Concord
- Cannon Crossroads 9900 Poplar Tent Rd., Suite 124
- Coddle Creek Village 358 George W. Liles Pkwy NW
- Davidson Corners 1245 Concord Parkway North, Suite 1
Cornelius
- Antiquity Town Center 21720 Catawba Ave.
- 19815 North Cove Rd.
Davidson
- Davidson Commons 431 Peninsula Dr.
- Renaissance Square 11124 Renaissance Drive
Denver
- Waterside Crossing 149 Cross Center Rd.
Durham
- Commons at University Place 1817 Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy, Durham
- Erwin Square 107 Hillsborough Road, Durham
- Hope Valley Commons 1125 West NC 54 Hwy, Suite 310, Durham
- Willowhaven 1501 Horton Rd., Durham
Fayetteville
- Highland Centre 2800 Raeford Rd., Fayetteville
- Hope Mills 3050 Traemoor Village Dr., Fayetteville
Fuquay-Varina
- Fuquay Crossing 1371 East Broad St., Fuquay-Varina
- Kings Grant 8101 Fayetteville Rd., Fuquay-Varina
Gastonia
- Kendrick Crossing 3350 Robinwood Rd.
Goldsboro
- Memorial Commons 2120 Wayne Memorial Drive
Greensboro
- Adams Farm 5710-W West Gate City Boulevard
- Battleground Oaks 4010 Battleground Ave.
- Guilford College 701 Francis King St.
- Lawndale Crossing 2639 Lawndale Dr.
- North Elm Village 401 Pisgah Church Rd.
- The Shops at Friendly Center 3330 W Friendly Ave.
- 4640 W Market St.
- 1605 New Garden Rd.
Greenville
- Bells Fork 2120 E Firetower Rd., Suite 101
- University Commons 3040 Evans St.
- 1400 Charles Blvd., Suite 100
Hampstead
- Surf City Crossing 203 Alston Blvd.
Harrisburg
- Brookdale 9641 Brookdale Dr.
- Caldwell Crossing 12190 University City Blvd.
Hendersonville
- Southside Square Plaza 636 Spartanburg Hwy
High Point
- High Point Mall 265 Eastchester Dr., Suite 121
- Oak Hollow Square 1589 Skeet Club Rd., Suite 140
Holly Springs
- Southpark Village 324 Village Walk Dr., Holly Springs
- Sunset Lake Rd 5277 Sunset Lake Rd., Holly Springs
Huntersville
- Regency Village 7715 Regency Lake Dr.
- 9925 Rose Commons Dr.
- 9759 Sam Furr Rd.
Indian Trail
- Sun Valley 6610 Old Monroe Rd.
Kernersville
- Kernersville Marketplace 971 S Main St.
Leland
- Commercial Center 2021 Old Regent Way
Matthews
- Austin Village 1351 Chestnut Ln.
- Idlewild Market 15080 Idlewild Road, Suite P
- Matthews Festival 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy.
- Plantation Market 3100 Weddington Rd.
- Wesley Chapel 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road
- 7800-J Stevens Mill Rd.
- 13639 Providence Rd.
Mint Hill
- Mint Hill Pavilion 7036 Brighton Park Drive
Mooresville
- Morrison Plantation 134-H Town Center Dr.
- The Village at Byers Creek 118 Argus Ln.
Morehead City
- Governor’s Station 5000 US Hwy 70, Suite 100
Morrisville
- McCrimmon Corners 4093 Davis Dr., Morrisville
New Bern
- Carolina Colours Towne Centre 2032 Waterscape Way
- New Bern Marketplace 3565 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Pinehurst
- Pine Croft 305 Ivey Lane, Pinehurst
Raleigh
- Cameron Village 500 Oberlin Rd., Raleigh
- Corners at Brier Creek 4221 Corners Pkwy., Raleigh
- Creedmoor Road 2051 W. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh
- Falls Pointe Shopping Center 9600 Falls of the Neuse Rd., Raleigh
- Glenwood Village 2603 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh
- Leesville Town Center 13210 Strickland Rd., Raleigh
- North Hills East 120-100 St Albans Dr., Raleigh
- North Ridge 6024 Falls of the Neuse Rd., Raleigh
- Old Raleigh Village 3201-123 Edwards Mill Rd., Raleigh
- Plaza West 5563 Western Blvd., Raleigh
- Stonehenge Market 7400 Creedmoor Rd., Raleigh
- Wakefield 14520 John Rex Blvd., Raleigh
Rocky Mount
- Westridge Village 3679 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount
Salisbury
- Alexander Pointe 850 Jake Alexander Blvd. W
Wake Forest
- Creedmoor Village 1432 Brogden Woods Dr., Wake Forest
- Harris Crossing 13686 Capital Blvd., Wake Forest
- Heritage Lake 3638 Rogers Rd., Wake Forest
Waxhaw
- Cureton Town Center 8157 Kensington Dr.
Wesley Chapel
- 201 Central at Shops 5939 Weddington Monroe Road
Wilmington
- Beau Rivage 5920 Carolina Beach Rd.
- Hanover Center 3501 Oleander Drive #18
- Longleaf Mall 2800 S College Rd.
- Lumina Commons 1940 Eastwood Rd.
- Mayfaire 6805 Parker Farm Rd.
- Oak Landing 8260 Market St.
- 820 S College Rd.
Wilson
- Heritage Crossing 3401 Raleigh Road Pkwy W, Suite 10A, Wilson
Winston-Salem
- Cloverdale Plaza 2281 Cloverdale Ave.
- Harper Hill Commons 150 Grant Hill Ln.
- Pine Ridge Plaza 2835 Reynolda Rd.
- Whitaker Square 1955 N Peacehaven Rd.
- 420-22 S Stratford Rd.
- 5365 Robinhood Village Dr.