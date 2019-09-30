Greensboro robbery now being investigated as homicide after victim dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A robbery that happened in Greensboro Tuesday is now being investigated as a homicide after the victim died, according to Greensboro police.

Divine Shakim Wheeler, 28, of Greensboro, was charged with first--degree murder, kidnapping, possession of a stolen auto and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Wheeler is currently in the Guilford County jail.

At around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a commercial robbery at the Roadway Inn and Suites on 3117 Cedar Park Road.

They found Pravinbhai Suthar, 64, of Greensboro who was taken to a local hospital by EMS in critical condition.

Suthar died from his injuries, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video