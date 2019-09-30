× Greensboro Uber driver arrested, facing kidnapping, sex offense charges

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Greensboro Uber driver was arrested Friday and is facing kidnapping and sex offense charges, according to Kernersville police.

At around 2:15 a.m. June 27, a Kernersville resident was kidnapped and sexually assaulted while using a rideshare service, police say.

The driver, identified as Tarik Aitouali, 39, of Greensboro, took the victim without her consent to a different place than the one she told him to drive to.

Aitouali is charged with second-degree kidnapping and second-degree forcible sex offense.

He was given a $150,000 secured bond.

His next court date is Monday.

In a statement, an Uber spokesperson said that “What’s been reported is deeply upsetting and our thoughts are with the rider during this difficult time. We immediately removed the driver’s access to the app as soon as it was reported to us in June and we are working with police to support their investigation.”

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information that you contact the Kernersville Police Department at (336) 996-3000.