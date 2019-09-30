Fourth suspect in Ohio jailbreak arrested in NC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, N.C. -- The fourth and final suspect in an Ohio jailbreak has been arrested in Durham, according to a Gallia County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Lawrence R. Lee III, 29, was arrested Monday afternoon.

At about 2 a.m., Cary police got a call that four fugitives may be in the area.

Christopher Mark Clemente, Brynn Keith Martin and Troy Ray McDaniel Jr. were arrested at a Red Roof Inn in the Crossroads shopping center.

The fugitives were not checked in. Officers found them in the parking lot.

The three arrested were taken to the Wake County Public Safety Center before they are extradited back to Ohio.

According to WJW, the four men escaped from Gallia County Jail on Sunday morning after overpowering two corrections officers using a homemade weapon.

When they got to the administrative wing, they took the keys to a correction officer's vehicle and drove the vehicle to another getaway vehicle about a block away.