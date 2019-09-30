Davidson County student’s moment honoring national anthem goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Davidson County high school student's moment of honoring America is getting a lot of attention on social media. But Jacob Pope doesn't understand why so many people are praising his patriotism.

"No one was there," Jacob said. "I just stopped because it was the right thing to do."

The South Davidson High School junior was walking to football practice when the national anthem began playing in the distance before the girls' softball game.

Jacob didn't know a teacher was in the parking lot. He didn't know she took the picture. The teacher asked Jacob's mother for permission before she posted the image to Facebook.

"She wanted to point out what a proud moment and how special he was for doing something like that when no one was looking," Lauren Pope said.

The post instantly got over a thousand shares and likes. Jacob recited some of the positive comments.

"'God bless this boy.' 'I know he's been raised right.' 'Awesome kid,'" he said.

With her husband Chad Pope by her side, Lauren Pope said the folks in south Davidson County have been very supportive.

"Our community, the school," Pope said, pausing to catch her emotions. "It makes me tear up quite often just reading some of the positive things people have said about his character."

Jacob is a bit overwhelmed.

"Not in a million years. I'm really shocked about it," Jacob said.

Jacob's parents believe we can learn a lot from a solo act of patriotism.

"Character is what you do when no one is looking. He defines that," Lauren Pope said.