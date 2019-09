× Crews battle 3-alarm fire in heart of uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 3-alarm fire is blazing in the heart of uptown Charlotte Monday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Firefighters are battling the fire that started around 2:45 p.m. at a restaurant.

The fire has reportedly reached the second floor of a high rise.

New: Charlotte FD is responding to a 3 alarm fire in Uptown at a restaurant. The restaurant is in the 100 block of College Street. Screengrabs from videos sent to me by viewers @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/IJ68emRl0l — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) September 30, 2019

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured in the fire or how it got started.

This fire has been upgraded to a 3rd Alarm. All hands are working. Fire on 2nd floor of Highrise. https://t.co/PTZ8EgwJgx — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 30, 2019