BlueCross of NC, Cambia merger called off after CEO resigns over driving while impaired, child abuse charges

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A merger between BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina and Cambia Health Solutions will not continue as planned, according to Cambia.

Cambia made the announcement Friday:

In accordance with the previously announced pause in the Strategic Affiliation process, Cambia Health Solutions and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina have mutually agreed to withdraw their respective Form A applications for regulatory approval.

This news came the same week that BCBSNC CEO Patrick Hugh Conway resigned following his crash and impaired driving arrest.

Conway was charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control, civil revocation of driver's license, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and reckless driving with wanton disregard.

The crash happened on Interstate 85 in Randolph County earlier this summer.

BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina released the following statement regarding Conway's resignation:

Immediately following Dr. Conway's accident, the BlueCross NC Board of Trustees began reviewing and monitoring the situation, with the help of outside counsel and other experts. As a part of its work, the specially convened committee of the Board reviewed public records and officer affidavits regarding the accident and arrest. However, new details have come to light, particularly notes from the arresting officers and contents from their investigative files of which the board was unaware. Based on this, the Board of Trustees gathered today to reexamine the situation and determine a course of action. The BlueCross NC Board of Trustees has asked Dr. Conway for his resignation. Dr. Conway accepted the request and has issued his resignation effective immediately. As a mission-driven organization, BlueCross NC is committed to doing business with honesty, integrity and fairness. The details that recently emerged related to Dr. Conway's arrest depict behavior that falls short of our standards. Despite Dr. Conway's many successes during his tenure at BlueCross NC, we feel that our constituents are best served by naming an interim CEO and beginning a formal search for a permanent replacement. As such, Chief Operating Officer Gerald Petkau will be the interim Chief Executive Officer of BlueCross NC, effective immediately. We are confident that the transition will be smooth, and that Gerald Petkau will continue to lead the fight to improve the quality of health services, lower costs, and deliver an overall exceptional experience for our members. We hope that this action begins to rebuild a trusting relationship with our regulators and customers.

BCBSNC Chief Operating Officer Gerald Petkau became interim CEO following Conway's resignation.