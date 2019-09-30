At least 1 injured, car under tractor-trailer after crash on I-85 south in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer left at least one person injured on Interstate 85 in Guilford County, EMS confirmed.

A viewer sent in video showing a car stuck perpendicularly underneath a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened on the bypass from I-85/I-40 south onto I-73 towards Wendover Avenue.

Guilford EMS said at least one person was injured but did not specify how serious the injuries may be.

The N.C. Department of Transportation reports the incident began at 7: 46 a.m.

The right lane was closed but has since reopened.