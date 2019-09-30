Armed robbery suspect identified after Randolph County chase ends with crash in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of leading Randolph County deputies on chase after an armed robbery has been identified.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office says suspect John Paul Abbott, 37, of Asheboro, is in critical, but stable condition at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

He faces outstanding warrants for felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor littering not greater than 15 lbs., improper passing on right, failure to stop for a steady red light, reckless driving to endanger, no motorcycle endorsement, failure to maintain lane control, driving while license revoked and failure to heed light or siren.

He also has an order for arrest in Randolph County for felony probation violation.

Deputies say a person, armed with a hammer, stole a truck, robbed someone and led deputies on a chase before crashing and being airlifted to a local hospital.

At about 9:20 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to an armed robbery on the 5600 block of Mack Lineberry Road.

A description of the suspect said he was armed with a hammer and had just robbed a victim.

Deputies were told what the suspect's vehicle looks like and that he had fled.

A deputy headed to the address saw the suspect on the road and a chase started.

Spike stripes were laid out on Randleman Road and the chase ended when the suspect crashed into a pole, the release says.

The suspect was then airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

The release says it was determined that the truck the suspect was driving had been stolen from the Raleigh Drive area of Franklinville earlier in the morning.

At about 6 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to 3712 Old Liberty Road in Franklinville, near the site of the earlier armed robbery, to assist troopers.

Troopers had found a motorcycle wrecked near the home in a dry creek bed. Deputies say it looks like someone tried to hide it.

Abbott was listed as the registered owner of the 2007 Yamaha motorcycle.

The investigation is ongoing.

