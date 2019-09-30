Animals killed by the thousands in raging barn fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. — Animals died by the thousands as a fire destroyed a barn in Wurtland, Kentucky, according to WSAZ.

Around midnight Saturday, fire consumed the Bonso Barn, which was more than 100 years old.

More than 3,000 quails, 1,000 chukars and 100 chickens died, according to Raceland police.

“It’s a pretty big loss,” neighbor Kayla Wilburn told WSAZ. “I mean, that’s a sole income for a lot of families in this area, and that was the Bonsos' biggest thing, hunting animals and farming.”

It is unclear what sparked the fire.