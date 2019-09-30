98-year-old Greensboro crossing guard still loves his job after all these years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thomas Faucette has worn many hats in his life.

He is a World War 2 veteran and is retired from the post office, but his most recent job of almost three decades could be his favorite of all.

He is a school crossing guard working at Clara J. Peck Elementary School.

He started working the intersection of Florida Street in 1988 when his wife was a teacher at the school. He says he has loved it from the first day.

"Traffic backs all the way back, so anybody that comes by here just waves and waves. I enjoy doing it," said Faucette. "Better than sitting home and looking at the TV, you know."

His supervisor from the Greensboro Police Department, Cpl. Sherry Bruscino, says Faucette is one of her best employees. She says she can always count on him.

"An easy employee because you don't have to worry. You know he's going to show up to work. Rarely ever calls out," Bruscino said. "He schedules his appointments around work, so he's just a model employee to have. You don't have to worry."