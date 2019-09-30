9-year-old Davidson County boy a rising star in skateboarding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Parents love it when their children find their passion and then run with that passion 100 percent.

That's the case with the Neal family of Davidson County. Jax, 9, is all in when it comes to skateboarding.

"My goal is to go pro," Jax said.

His mother Whitney adds, "If you wake up and all you can think about is skateboarding you're meant to be a skateboarder -- it's in his heart, in his soul."

Jax is so good he's already been to the prestigious Camp Woodward in Pennsylvania three times, including twice this summer. That's where the top action sports kids go to learn from the pros.