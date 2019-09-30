3 escaped inmates from Ohio arrested in North Carolina; 1 remains at-large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARY, N.C. — Three fugitives from Ohio were found and arrested in North Carolina, but one remains at large, according to the Town of Cary.

At about 2 a.m., Cary police got a call that four fugitives may be in the area.

Christopher Mark Clemente, Brynn Keith Martin and Troy Ray McDaniel Jr. were arrested at a Red Roof Inn in the Crossroads shopping center.

The fugitives were not checked in. Officers found them in the parking lot.

Lawrence Lee III is still wanted. He is described as a thin, white man with short dark hair and facial hair. He has a tattoo sleeve on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and pants.

The town says he is not believed to be a danger but the public should not approach him. Anyone who sees him should call 911.

The three arrested were taken to the Wake County Public Safety Center before they are extradited back to Ohio.

According to WJW, the four men escaped from Gallia County Jail on Sunday morning after overpowering two corrections officers using a homemade weapon.

When they got to the administrative wing, they took the keys to a correction officer's vehicle and drove the vehicle to another getaway vehicle about a block away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.

Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,500 for the arrest or indictment of those responsible for committing certain types of crimes. All calls will be kept confidential at the caller's request.