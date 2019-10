× 2 people injured in drive-by shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in High Point on Monday evening, according to High Point police.

The shooting was reported at 6:47 p.m. on Little Avenue.

Police said one victim was hit in the arm and another was hit in the leg.

The injuries to both victims are non-life-threatening.

No information has been released about a suspect.