OXFORD, Ala. -- 11-month-old twins were left in a hot car in Alabama and one of the children did not survive, police say, WBMA reports.

The coroner says the babies were left in a car at a car dealership by their father.

Police said it was a personal vehicle that was not owned by the dealer.

Both children were taken to the hospital but the boy did not survive.

His sister is expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made in the case.

