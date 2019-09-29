Teen hunter accidentally shot, killed after being mistaken for deer, police say

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A teen hunter was killed after one of his friends mistakenly shot him Saturday evening, police say, the Brunswick News reports.

Bobby Lane, 17, was taken to a Georgia hospital and died after arrival.

Glynn County police say the incident was reported around 6:58 p.m.

Fellow hunter, Hector Romero, mistakenly thought Lane was a deer when he was in heavy foliage and shot him, police say.

Romero and others took Lane to a gas station.

He was then put into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Police and authorities from the State Department of Natural Resources are still investigating.

