Shots fired at teen birthday party in Burlington

Posted 11:16 am, September 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15AM, September 29, 2019

Burlington police (WGHP file photo)

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Shots were fired at a teen birthday party in Burlington Saturday night, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Police say Thataways Youth Center was being rented for the birthday party when they got a call reporting shots fired at 9:21 p.m.

When they arrived, officers say many of the birthday attendees had already fled the party on foot.

No injuries or property damage has been reported.

Police and parks and recreation staff helped the party attendees get picked up.

The investigation is ongoing.

