Search underway for 4 escaped inmates considered extremely dangerous

GALLIA COUNTY, OHIO — Authorities are searching for four inmates who escaped from a county jail in Ohio.

WBNS reports that they are all considered extremely dangerous.

Their information is listed below:

Brynn K. Martin , 40, is 5’7” and weighs approximately 170 pounds, having brown hair and blue eyes.

Christopher M. Clemente , 24, is 6'1" and weighs approximately 165 pounds, having brown hair and hazel eyes.

Troy R. McDaniel Jr ., 30, is 5'11" and weighs approximately 157 pounds, having blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lawrence R. Lee III, 29, is 5'9″ and weighs approximately 187 pounds, having brown hair and brown eyes.

The Gallia County sheriff says they were helped by at least one person outside.

He said the inmates overpowered two female corrections officers with a home-made weapon.

Then they accessed the jail’s administrative wing and stole the keys to the car of one of the corrections officers.

The inmates drove about a block in the stolen car where another car was waiting for them.

Pennsylvania state police say one of the escapees may be in the area of Westmoreland Mall in Greensburg.

U.S. marshals are offering up to $25,000 per inmate for information leading to their arrests.

The sheriff said one of the four men has escaped before.

He said improvements to the jail are needed.

The facility was built more than a half-century ago and the cells no longer lock.

The cells were permanently opened decades ago to make more space to house inmates.