Scientists trying to learn if marijuana can help children with autism

NEW YORK -- Scientists in New York are trying to figure out if cannabis can help children with autism.

Researchers at the Montefiore Medical Center believe a non-psycho-active cannabis extract could possibly help with autism symptoms.

Scientists are encouraged by the success the compound has had in reducing epileptic seizures

Researchers are currently conducting clinical trials on 100 young patients, which will last for 12 weeks through June 2021.

It's estimated the study results will be finalized in September 2021.

The DEA considers cannabis to be a schedule 1 drug with no currently accepted medical use.