Pit bull puppy dies from snake bites after protecting young children

Posted 12:03 pm, September 29, 2019, by

(Getty Images) Tan and white pit bull dog in shelter.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-month-old pit bull died in Flordia after being bit multiple times by a snake while protecting his family, WOFL reports.

Gary Richardson says his sons were outside their home Sumter County Monday when Zeus, the family’s pit bull, saw a venomous coral snake slithering toward the boys and attacked it.

The snake bit Zeus four times and he was rushed to a veterinarian, according to Richardson.

They thought Zeus might get better, but he died the day after he arrived at the vet.

“He’s been a member of the family,” Gina Richardson said. “It just killed us. We just knew the antivenom was going to work.”

