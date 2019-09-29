Pit bull puppy dies from snake bites after protecting young children
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-month-old pit bull died in Flordia after being bit multiple times by a snake while protecting his family, WOFL reports.
Gary Richardson says his sons were outside their home Sumter County Monday when Zeus, the family’s pit bull, saw a venomous coral snake slithering toward the boys and attacked it.
The snake bit Zeus four times and he was rushed to a veterinarian, according to Richardson.
They thought Zeus might get better, but he died the day after he arrived at the vet.
“He’s been a member of the family,” Gina Richardson said. “It just killed us. We just knew the antivenom was going to work.”
28.674753 -82.084290