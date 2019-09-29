× Pit bull puppy dies from snake bites after protecting young children

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-month-old pit bull died in Flordia after being bit multiple times by a snake while protecting his family, WOFL reports.

SO SAD: Eight-month-old pit bull Zeus passed away after protecting two of his family’s children from a snake bite. https://t.co/tb8x7RWZIX — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) September 28, 2019

Gary Richardson says his sons were outside their home Sumter County Monday when Zeus, the family’s pit bull, saw a venomous coral snake slithering toward the boys and attacked it.

The snake bit Zeus four times and he was rushed to a veterinarian, according to Richardson.

They thought Zeus might get better, but he died the day after he arrived at the vet.

“He’s been a member of the family,” Gina Richardson said. “It just killed us. We just knew the antivenom was going to work.”