Officer shot, killed in shootout with suspect while patrolling gang activity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A New York City police officer was shot and killed during a confrontation with a suspect, Spectrum News NY1 reports.

It reportedly happened early Sunday in the Bronx.

The NYPD identified the officer as 33-year-old Brian Mulkeen, who was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect also died as other officers returned fire.

Officers were in the area patrolling gang activity.

Authorities say Mulkeen and his partner attempted to apprehend the man and a violent struggle and shootout began.

The suspect's gun was recovered from the scene.