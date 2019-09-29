× NC man arrested after chase, accused of kidnapping, sexual assualt

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Wake County man was arrested and is accused of raping a woman after dragging her into his vehicle Thursday, according to warrants, WTVD reports.

Mario Lee Meadows, 31, of Wendell, is accused of kidnapping and raping a woman.

His first appearance in court was Friday.

The incident happened around NC State’s Centennial Campus.

Officers went up to the vehicle Meadows and the victim were in and he sped off, hitting one police vehicle and nearly hitting three officers.

He led investigators on a chase before he stopped and got out of the SUV he was driving.

The 34-year-old woman with him told authorities she was kidnapped and raped.

The suspect said he knew the victim, but the victim denied knowing him, a search warrant says.

“He slammed the car door shut and then walked around to the driver’s side, got in the car and started driving,” a student witness said. “I’m just glad we caught the guy who did it. Him grabbing her, and she had a bookbag on, made it seem like he was looking for the demographic of students. We have a lot of friends here. You don’t want that to see that happen to anyone you know or care about.”