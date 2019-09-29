Montana covered in foot of snow, and it’s not even October yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People across Montana are dealing with winter-like conditions already, KRTV reports.

A powerful storm has been bringing heavy snow across the state, downing trees and power lines and causing white-out conditions.

Some areas at higher elevations and along parts of the Rocky Mountain Front have already received more than two feet of snow.

Communities in lower elevations could see as much as a foot of snow into Monday.

The National Weather Service is issuing a winter storm warning for parts of north central Montana that is in effect until Monday morning.

Snow levels are tracking to breaking early-season records.