Elon Musk reveals new ‘Starship’ rocket to take people to moon, Mars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SpaceX says it has developed the rocket ship that's going to carry people and cargo to the moon, Mars and beyond.

Elon Musk unveiled the "Starship" Saturday night in a live-streamed speech from the SpaceX launch facility in Texas.

Musk says "Starship" is a reusable spacecraft capable of making interplanetary trips.

Starship will provide affordable delivery of significant quantities of cargo and people, essential for building Moon bases and Mars cities pic.twitter.com/0BImZP1qmM — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 29, 2019

The "Starship" and its super heavy booster is expected to be able to carry up to100 people to the moon or other destinations in space or around Earth.

SpaceX could test the new ship within the next few months.

If all goes well, the company says people could start flying aboard the spacecraft as early as next year.