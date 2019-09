× Bus driver mows grass at bus stop so students don’t have to stand in weeds

COPPERAS COVE, TEXAS — A bus driver mowed the grass at one of his bus stops so students wouldn’t have to stand in the weeds while waiting for the bus, KXXV reports.

Jerry Martin was celebrated in a Facebook post by the Copperas Cove Independent School District for his kind act.

According to Copperas Cove ISD, the home at the bus stop is vacant and the owner is not maintaining the yard.