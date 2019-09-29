Armed robbery suspect in Guilford County leads deputies on chase in stolen truck, crashes, is airlifted to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A suspect armed with a hammer stole a truck, robbed someone and led deputies on a chase before crashing and being airlifted to a local hospital, according to a Randolph County Sheriff's Office news release.

Sunday at around 9:20 a.m., deputies say they responded to an armed robbery that happened at the 5600 block of Mack Lineberry Road.

A description of the suspect said he was armed with a hammer and had just robbed a victim.

Deputies were told what the suspect's vehicle looks like and that he had fled.

A deputy headed to the address saw the suspect on the road and a chase started.

Spike stripes were laid out on Randleman Road and the chase ended when the suspect crashed into a pole, the release says.

The suspect was then airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

The release says it was determined that the truck the suspect was driving had been stolen from the Raleigh Drive area of Franklinville earlier in the morning.

The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

