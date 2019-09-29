× 3-year-old girl drowns at pool party

TAMPA, Fla. — A 3-year-old girl drowned during a pool party Saturday afternoon in Florida, WTSP reports.

Another girl is in critical condition at a Florida hospital.

The two girls were in the shallow end, with floaties on, but slipped out of the floaties when no one was looking at them, Florida deputies said.

Three parents, including the mother of the girl who drowned, attempted to do CPR on the children.

One of the girls didn’t survive.

Both of them were taken to a nearby hospital.