Women wanted after leaving toddlers in car outside NC mall to shoplift, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two women are accused of leaving two toddlers in a car Tuesday while they were shoplifting at the Northlake Mall, WSOC reports.

Charlotte-Mecklenberg police are asking for the public’s help to find Resa Washington, 27, and Tiyana Edmonds, 27.

Washington is wanted for misdemeanor child neglect, misdemeanor larceny, resisting a public officer and driving while a license is revoked.

Edmonds is wanted for misdemeanor child neglect, misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer.

Officers said they were called around 1 p.m. when someone helped a 2-year-old boy.

The boy had gotten out of a car and was walking around the parking lot after being left in a car with another toddler, police say.

Meanwhile, Washington and Edmonds were reportedly shoplifting.

One of them took the boy and got into a green Chrysler, police say.