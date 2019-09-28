Women wanted after leaving toddlers in car outside NC mall to shoplift, police say

Posted 2:53 pm, September 28, 2019, by , Updated at 02:50PM, September 28, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two women are accused of leaving two toddlers in a car Tuesday while they were shoplifting at the Northlake Mall, WSOC reports.

Charlotte-Mecklenberg police are asking for the public’s help to find Resa Washington, 27, and Tiyana Edmonds, 27.

Washington is wanted for misdemeanor child neglect, misdemeanor larceny, resisting a public officer and driving while a license is revoked.

Edmonds is wanted for misdemeanor child neglect, misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer.

Officers said they were called around 1 p.m. when someone helped a 2-year-old boy.

The boy had gotten out of a car and was walking around the parking lot after being left in a car with another toddler, police say.

Meanwhile, Washington and Edmonds were reportedly shoplifting.

One of them took the boy and got into a green Chrysler, police say.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.