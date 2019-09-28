Women wanted after leaving toddlers in car outside NC mall to shoplift, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two women are accused of leaving two toddlers in a car Tuesday while they were shoplifting at the Northlake Mall, WSOC reports.
Charlotte-Mecklenberg police are asking for the public’s help to find Resa Washington, 27, and Tiyana Edmonds, 27.
Washington is wanted for misdemeanor child neglect, misdemeanor larceny, resisting a public officer and driving while a license is revoked.
Edmonds is wanted for misdemeanor child neglect, misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer.
Officers said they were called around 1 p.m. when someone helped a 2-year-old boy.
The boy had gotten out of a car and was walking around the parking lot after being left in a car with another toddler, police say.
Meanwhile, Washington and Edmonds were reportedly shoplifting.
One of them took the boy and got into a green Chrysler, police say.