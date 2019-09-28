× Woman charged with serving meth-laced bean dip

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — An Oregon woman is under arrest after police say she shared bean dip with an extra ingredient: methamphetamine.

Cassandra Medina-Hernandez gave some of the meth-laced dip to a fellow employee in the deli of the grocery store where she worked, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s office.

The co-worker began feeling ill, went to the hospital and was told the dip might have been contaminated with meth, deputies said.

At least one other employee might have eaten some of the dip, deputies said, but they don’t think any customers did.

Medina-Hernandez was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, recklessly endangering another person and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance.

Medina-Hernandez and her attorney were both unable to be reached.