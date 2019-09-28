Winston-Salem man arrested, facing gun, drug charges after woman shot in car with juveniles; police looking for shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday afternoon and is facing gun and drug charges after a woman he was in a vehicle with was shot twice, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Jessie Marion Jr., 20, of Winston-Salem, is charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver MDMA, carrying a concealed gun and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle.

The release says Glendasia Chante Bryant, 23, of Winston-Salem, was driving a vehicle in the 2500 block of Druid Hills Drive and Jessie Marion Jr. was a passenger.

There were also four juveniles in the car who were all uninjured.

Friday afternoon, a white vehicle drove past Bryant and the people in the vehicle fired several shots.

Marion Jr. got out and fired several shots back as the white vehicle sped away, police say.

He didn't get back into Bryant's vehicle.

Bryant was hit by gunfire in the arm and face. Marion Jr. was uninjured.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The release says Bryant drove to the 2700 block of Shorefair Drive where she pulled over and got help. Police responded to the scene at 3:20 p.m.

During the course of an investigation, authorities took Marion Jr. into custody after a brief struggle around 4:15 p.m.

A gun and MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, were seized from him and he was charged.

He was given a $150,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

