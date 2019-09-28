× ‘We did it’: NC school named one of the best in nation

DURHAM, N.C. — J.D. Clement Early College High School in Durham has been named one of the best schools in the nation, WRAL reports.

The U.S. Department of Education made an announcement, saying J.D. Clement is one of the 360 schools across the nation that have been labeled 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The national Blue Ribbon award is the nation’s top honor.

The program honors schools where students reach exceptional learning standards.

J.D. Clement was chosen because it is “exemplary” and “high performing.”

Gloria Woods-Weeks, a school official, said she was in shock when she read the news.

“I read the email and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness. We did it. We actually did it,'” Woods-Weeks said.