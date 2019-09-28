Unclaimed veteran given proper military burial by strangers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- One Wisconsin man was given a proper military burial thanks to a group of strangers, WFRV reports.

When the trumpets faded, Jonathan Whitt was surrounded by strangers yet loved nonetheless.

And many of those strangers are veterans themselves.

“When you serve, when you got to basic training and serve with a group of individuals, it becomes a worldwide camaraderie,” said Joe Aulik, director of veterans services in Brown County.

Whitt’s family is largely disconnected.

His mother and step-father both passed. And at 31 years old, this unclaimed veteran did not get sent off alone.

“As a nation, we have to stand behind them and support them as well,” said Susan Powers of Freedom.

Even those he fought to protect on the homefront--who know nothing of his life--came to say thank you and deliver a message.

“To let this man know, wherever he’s at: your country supports you, we support you, and his family–wherever they are–that people love and support him, as well,” Powers said. “Even in his final hours here.”

He was laid to rest in the company of the closest family that he had left.

“We served our country and we love what we do and we love each other,” Aulik said.