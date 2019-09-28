Man with ax swings at father at High Point shopping center, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man and his family are still recovering emotionally after what they say was the worst night of their lives.

Sebastian Vazquez shared his family’s story on Facebook and it’s caught the attention of thousands of people.

Vazquez told FOX8 the attack happened after a family dinner at Spiro’s in High Point on South Main Street around 8 p.m. Friday.

He said as he was strapping his son in his car seat, a man with a dog started yelling at him and then approached him at his car with what they believe was an ax.

Vazquez’ family was safely inside of the car, but Vasquez said he had to fight the man back with his car door because he was trying to get inside.

Once Vazquez was able to get into his car and lock the doors, he immediately called police.

Several officers responded to the shopping center parking lot.

Carson Clayton Parrish, 44, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property.

He was given a $2,500 secured bond and his court date is set for Monday.

High Point police are still investigating.