Heat exhaustion cases, cardiac arrest, seizure activity reported at Hagan-Stone Park

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. -- Ambulances were parked at Hagan-Stone Park Saturday so workers could treat around 5 people for heat exhaustion, according to a fire department official.

Some of the people had "seizure activity," said Brian Forbis, the Pleasant Garden fire captain.

One person reportedly went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital, and Forbis says the situation is now "taken care of."

The 36th Annual Greensboro XC Invitational was held at the park Saturday. It featured competitive races for middle and high schoolers.

Some of the races were delayed because of a lack of resources.

At one point, three ambulances and an EMS supervisor car were at the park.