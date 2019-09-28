× Greensboro woman starting weekend on high note with $200,000 scratch off win

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Greensboro woman won $200,000 playing the Lucky 7 Bonus scratch-off game, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

She bought the lucky $5 ticket at the Family Fare on Randleman Road in Greensboro.

She claimed her grand prize Thursday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.

Four Lucky 7 Bonus $200,000 top prizes are left.