Florida jury recommends death penalty for man who killed child

TAMPA, Fla. -- A man convicted of raping and killing a child in Florida may be put to death, WFTS reports.

After finding Granville Ritchie guilty of murder, sexual battery and child abuse, a jury unanimously recommended the death penalty Friday.

Nine-year-old Felecia Williams disappeared after a family friend brought her to Ritchie's apartment then left her alone with him to go buy marijuana.

The girl's mother says she's glad to see justice served.

"As long as I know he's in that box for the rest of his life, that's all I care about because my daughter is up under all that dirt in a box for the rest of her life," Felecia Demerson, the girl's mother said.

Ritchie's lawyers say medical scans show abnormalities in his brain.

They argue he did not have a serious criminal record before this case and there is no DNA evidence or signs of a struggle.

Ritchie is due back in court next month.