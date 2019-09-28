× Cam Newton says he needs ‘time away’ from football to heal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton said he needs to take some time away from football to heal after he aggravated a foot injury.

He released a 15-minute video on his personal YouTube account that shows him sitting in a dark room, smoking a cigar and drinking a glass of wine.

In the video, he says he made a mistake trying to play through his injury.

“I was hiding an injury where I could have easily said, ’You know what, coach, I don’t think I’m ready. Maybe I need to kind of consider sitting this one out…”Newton said.”

As of right now, he isn’t sure how long he’ll be away from the game to recover.

“It could very well be a week. Or two weeks. It could be three weeks, it could be four weeks, it could be six weeks,” Newton said. “But I have to understand and know if it takes that time, I trust in this team that they will–we will–still be in a great situation by the time I get back.”

Newton said being sidelined to recover is helping him reevaluate his feelings about how he approaches football.

“It takes the ‘Superman’ out of it,” Newton said, referring to the nickname he is most well known for. “You feel like you’re immortal. You feel you can’t do no wrong. You feel like you’re this big, bad guy. But truth be told, I’m human. Through this whole time, I’m realizing this.”

Earlier this week, the Panthers announced that Newton will be out “indefinitely” with a Lisfranc injury, which is a foot-related problem that causes the ligaments in the mid-foot to break and make the joints unstable, The Atheltic reports.

Kyle Allen started in the Panthers’ last game against the Arizona Cardinals and helped the team achieve a 38-20 win.

Allen will start again when the Panthers play the Houston Texans Sunday.

“What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot. We want him at 100% when he’s ready, so there’s no exact timetable for his return,” said Ron Rivera, Panthers head coach. “At this point, we’re going to go forward with Kyle (Allen) as our starter.”

Sunday’s game at Houston can be seen on FOX8 at 1 p.m.

The Panthers are currently 1-2 on the season.