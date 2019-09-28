× 91-year-old man attacked with rock, robbed while visiting wife’s grave

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — A 91-year-old man was attacked with a rock and robbed while he was visiting his wife’s grave, according to a Santa Clara Police Department news release.

Police say the attack happened Saturday around 10:45 a.m. and that the man visits the gravesite often, KGO reports.

“It’s something that he does almost on a daily basis. Fairly religiously,” said Captain Wahid Kazem, with the SCPD. “He even brings a lawn chair, sits by her side and spends some time there with her.”

The suspect allegedly left on foot the got on a bike after hitting the man with the rock.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers canvassed the area but weren’t able to find the suspect.

Visitors who saw the attack were able to help police put together a sketch of the suspect.