91-year-old man attacked with rock, robbed while visiting wife’s grave
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — A 91-year-old man was attacked with a rock and robbed while he was visiting his wife’s grave, according to a Santa Clara Police Department news release.
Police say the attack happened Saturday around 10:45 a.m. and that the man visits the gravesite often, KGO reports.
“It’s something that he does almost on a daily basis. Fairly religiously,” said Captain Wahid Kazem, with the SCPD. “He even brings a lawn chair, sits by her side and spends some time there with her.”
The suspect allegedly left on foot the got on a bike after hitting the man with the rock.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Officers canvassed the area but weren’t able to find the suspect.
Visitors who saw the attack were able to help police put together a sketch of the suspect.